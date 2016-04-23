RHP Chris Young had walked seven and struck out 10 in 13 2/3 innings in his first three starts -- all losses. He broke into the win column Friday, striking out 10 Orioles and walking one in six innings. It was Young’s sixth career double-digit strikeout game and first since April 24, 2008 against the Giants while with the Padres.

3B Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs on Friday. Moustakas has homered in back-to-back games. It was Moustakas’ sixth homer in the club’s 16th game. He did not hit his sixth last year until June 16 at Milwaukee in the 58th game.

1B Eric Hosmer’s third inning single extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He is hitting .327 in the streak. He has reached base in a career-high 24 consecutive games dating to Sept. 27, 2015.

RHP Wade Davis worked a flawless ninth for his seventh save in as many chances. His ERA remains at zero. He has converted 96 percent of his save opportunities since the start of the 2015 season.