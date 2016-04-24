C Salvador Perez hit the first pitch out for a two-run homer in the second. Perez is batting .571 with two doubles and a home run when putting the first pitch in play this season.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fourth-inning double. That is the second longest streak in the majors. Hosmer is hitting .321 in the streak. He has reached base in 25 straight games dating to last Sept. 27.

RHP Dillon Gee, who replaced Kris Medlen in the fourth, threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking none and striking out five, throwing 44 strikes in 63 pitches. “Dillon Gee was awesome,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He came in and did a phenomenal job. Your job is to hold it there and see if we could crawl back in.” The last Royals reliever to throw four-plus scoreless innings was Yohan Pino with 4 2/3 scoreless innings on April 18, 2015 against the Athletics.

RHP Kris Medlen was yanked after 3 2/3 innings on Saturday and was charged with seven runs on nine hits and three walks. That ties for the third shortest start of his career. It was the most runs allowed by a Royals starter this season. “It’s not exactly how I want to go about it, so I need to sharpen up and go onto the next one,” Medlen said.