RHP Yordano Ventura yielded a run on a walk and two singles in a 28-pitch first inning Sunday against the Orioles. After that, Ventura, permitted one hit and walked one in throwing 96 pitches over seven innings. “I have a lot of confidence right now,” Ventura said.

LF Alex Gordon had a .435 on-base percentage in the six-game homestand. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning, the 28 HBP since the start of 2014, fourth highest in the American League. His opposite-field home run in the fourth was only his eighth of his 136 career home runs to straightaway left.

RHP Ian Kennedy starts Monday against the Angels. He is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in three career starts against the Angels. One thing to watch for is in his past two starts the umpires have talked to him about the placement of his hands when he is in the stretch. Pitching coach Dave Eiland met with umpires to get a ruling clarification. Kennedy said he worked on his hands placement during a bullpen session, although it has never been an issue before this season.

1B Eric Hosmer singled and homered to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. He is hitting .339 in the streak, the longest active streak in the majors. He has reached base in 26 straight games, dating to last season. His second-inning single was his 800th career hit.

C Drew Butera had his second career multi-extra-base hit game with two doubles Sunday. His previous was Aug. 3, 2014 against the Dodgers.