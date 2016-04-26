C Salvador Perez threw out his sixth base runner this season and drove home the Royals’ only run Monday night in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Perez, who got the Royals’ first hit in the fourth inning, finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout. The catcher ranks second to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Jonathon Lucroy in runners caught stealing; Lucroy has seven.

RHP Edinson Volquez seeks a 4-0 start for the second time in his career Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Volquez won his first four decisions for the Cincinnati Reds in 2008, when he made the National League’s All-Star team and finished with his best single-season record, 17-6.

RHP Ian Kennedy failed to register a quality start for the first time this season Monday night. Kennedy permitted five runs, seven hits, four walks, two home runs, two hit batters and a wild pitch in six innings while striking out two in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander had not conceded more than two runs in any of his three previous starts, the shortest being 6 1/3 innings.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 15 games Monday night. Hosmer lined a single down the left-field line in the sixth inning before finishing 1-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout and a run scored in a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Hosmer needs a hit Tuesday night to match the longest hitting streak of his career, 16 games.