RHP Chris Young will start Wednesday’s game against the Angels. He is coming off his first victory of the season April 22 against Baltimore, when he gave up two runs on four hits in six innings, striking out 10. He is 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA in two road starts compared to 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two home starts. Young is 4-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against the Angels.

RHP Edinson Volquez gave up eight runs on 12 hits and two walks in five innings Tuesday against the Angels. Volquez had allowed only four runs all season before Tuesday’s game, covering four starts, all Royals wins. “It was a weird night,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Volquez’s performance. “I thought he had good stuff, I thought he commanded the ball fairly well, I thought his secondary stuff was good. But you don’t see 10 hits going into the fifth inning, and nine of them on the ground. I mean, that’s his goal -- he wants ground balls and they just kept finding holes. They weren’t scorching the ball.”

1B Eric Hosmer went 1-for-4 Tuesday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to 16 games, tying a career best. He’s hitting .333 (21 for 63) during the streak. He also extended his streak of reaching base by hit or walk to 28 games, dating back to Sept. 27 of last season.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-4 Tuesday against the Angels, and he might get the day off Wednesday according to manager Ned Yost. Cain is hitting .152 (5 for 33) in his last nine games.