C Salvador Perez almost came up with a heroic hit when he drilled a deep fly ball to center field with two outs in the ninth. But Mariners CF Leonys Martin ran down the ball and caught it just before running into the wall, stranding 1B Eric Hosmer at second base to secure the Mariners’ win.

RHP Yordano Ventura is off to a great start, continuing the success he had over the second half of last season. Ventura is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA over his first four starts of 2016, and he is 11-1 with a 3.03 ERA over his 18 starts since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha last July. Ventura is scheduled to pitch against Seattle on Saturday night. He has never beaten the Mariners.

RHP Michael Mariot, who started the season on the 15-day disabled list with a right ankle strain, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on Friday.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 18 games with an infield single in Friday’s second inning. Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

CF Lorenzo Cain was back in the lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s game, and he delivered with a 2-for-4 performance Friday night. He had two of the Royals’ six hits.

RHP Kris Medlen tossed five hitless innings Friday night before Seattle RF Seth Smith opened the sixth with a solo homer. That was the only hit allowed by Medlen, who walked five and struck out three over 5 1/3 innings.