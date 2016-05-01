RF Paulo Orlando got his second start in two weeks on Saturday night at Seattle. He couldn’t follow up his 2-for-4 performance three days earlier, going 0-for-3 in a 6-0 loss to the Mariners.

RHP Yordano Ventura got off to a rough start Saturday and had control problems throughout his four-inning stint at Seattle. Ventura allowed three hits, but two of them were home runs -- first-inning shots to Seth Smith and Kyle Seager to fall into a 4-0 hole -- and walked six batters. Ventura threw 82 pitches and only 41 went for strikes. He allowed five runs in four innings while suffering only his second loss since being recalled from Triple-A last July.

RHP Ian Kennedy is trying to bounce back from his worst start of the season as he heads into a scheduled Sunday afternoon appearance at Seattle. Kennedy posted a 1.35 ERA in his first three starts but was touched up for seven hits and five runs in six innings his last time out -- a 6-1 loss to the Angels. His season ERA went up to 2.77 after the performance.

3B Mike Moustakas went into Saturday’s game having gone hitless in his last six at-bats, then singled in the first and added a third-inning double. Moustakas had just three hits in 14 at-bats during the road trip before going 2-for-4 Saturday.

1B Eric Hosmer saw his career-long 18-game hitting streak end after going 0-for-4 in Saturday’s 6-0 loss at Seattle. The last time he went hitless was on April 9 in a 7-0 win over the Twins.