RF Jarrod Dyson showed off his arm in right field Sunday, when he gunned down Seattle baserunner Robinson Cano with a perfect throw to the plate in the sixth. “He’s deceiving with his arm,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s a little guy, a speed guy, but he’s got a right fielder’s arm. He makes very strong throws, accurate throws, and that was a big one there.”

RHP Kelvin Herrera extended his scoreless innings streak to 12 1/3 innings with a solid eighth inning Sunday afternoon. Herrera gave up hard-hit balls to Seattle RF Nelson Cruz (flyout to center) and 1B Dae-Ho Lee (lineout to second) before 3B Kyle Seager hit a two-out double into the gap. Herrera recovered from that with an inning-ending strikeout and has yet to allow a run this season.

2B Omar Infante snapped the Royals’ 27-inning scoreless streak with an RBI single in Sunday’s second inning. Infante drove in Alex Gordon from third base to give the Royals a 1-0 lead while accounting for the team’s first run since the first inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Angels.

RHP Edinson Volquez got off to a fast start this season, going 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA over his first four outings, but he’s coming off a ragged performance his last time out. Volquez got tagged for 12 hits and eight runs over five innings in a 9-4 loss to the Angels last week. He’s scheduled to be back on the mound to make a Monday start when the Royals open a three-game homestand against the Nationals.

RHP Ian Kennedy matched his 2015 road win total by beating the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Kennedy, who went 2-10 on the road last season, is now 2-1 in games played away from Kansas City. He allowed just one run on four hits over five innings to help beat Seattle on Sunday.

SS Alcides Escobar went 3-for-5 with a double and a run to help beat Seattle 4-1 on Sunday.

1B Eric Hosmer got back on track Sunday after having his 18-game hitting streak snapped the previous night. He had two hits, including a leadoff homer in the eighth, to lead the Royals to a 4-1 win over at Seattle on Sunday.

CF Lorenzo Cain had a pair of hits and an RBI Sunday, finishing off a productive series in Seattle. Cain went 5-for-13 against the Mariners while raising his season batting average from .203 to .230.