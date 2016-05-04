FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 4, 2016 / 3:58 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Nationals on Monday. He has not allowed a run in his past six outings covering six innings.

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed seven hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings during a 2-0 loss to the Nationals on Monday. He struck out seven and walked one.

RHP Luke Hochevar, who was held out of the last two games with minor tightness in his pitching elbow, was available for Monday’s game, according to manager Ned Yost. Hochevar did not wind up pitching during the Royals’ 2-0 loss to the Nationals.

3B Mike Moustakas was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight night on Tuesday with swelling in his left thumb. Manager Ned Yost said Moustakas hurt it originally in Los Angeles on the beginning of the last road trip, then aggravated it later in Seattle. Yost said Moustakas was available for pinch-hitting duties Tuesday night.

1B Eric Hosmer made his major league debut on May 6, 2011, against LHP Gio Gonzalez, who was pitching for Oakland at that time. Hosmer finished that day 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. He has had not recorded an out against Gonzalez since, collecting five hits, including two home runs, and five walks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
