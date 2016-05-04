RHP Chris Young gave up five hits, including two solo home runs, in 4.2 innings of work. He said he felt like he pitched pretty well, except for the two home runs. “Really, it’s two bad pitches for the home runs,” he said. “I didn’t have my wipeout slider. The slider has been better the last couple of games. But if I could have kept the ball in the ballpark I would have felt better about that.” All eight home runs he’s allowed this season have come on his fastball.

3B Mike Moustakas was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight night on Tuesday with swelling in his left thumb. Manager Ned Yost said Moustakas hurt it originally in Los Angeles on the beginning of the last road trip, then aggravated it later in Seattle. Yost said Moustakas was available for pinch-hitting duties Tuesday night.

SS Alcides Escobar matched a career high with four hits, the seventh time he’s reached that total. His fourth hit sent Mike Moustakas to third with the winning run. “It was a really good night for me and for the team,” Escobar said. “I’ve been working every day. I feel much better. Everybody knows how good this team is.” The Royals are now 117-71 (.622) when he hits lead-off, including the postseason, since 2014.

1B Eric Hosmer drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the third, and then drove in another by beating out a relay throw on a double-play attempt in the eighth. He’s now hitting .406 (13-for-32) in his last nine games. He has reached base safely in 25 of the 26 games this season.

OF Lorenzo Cain had his fourth career walk-off hit and first since last Sept. 23. When he lined a two-out single just beyond the reach of his counterpart in center field, Michael Taylor. “I definitely hit it hard, but I watched it all the way,” he said. “Taylor can really run. You never know with him.” Cain entered the game hitting .231, but went 2-for-5. “I’ve definitely been struggling,” he said. “This definitely helps a lot. Hopefully it turns it around for me.”