RHP Yordano Ventura came into his start Friday leading the American League in walks, and he did nothing to help his cause. Ventura walked five in four innings. “He’s barely missing. It’s not like he’s crazy wild,” said Manager Ned Yost, of Ventura’s high walks total. “He’s either just off the plate or just down. It’s a minute little adjustment. We’re talking two inches.”

LHP Brian Flynn was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He takes the roster spot of OF Terrance Gore, who was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.

LHP Brian Flynn has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He takes the roster spot of OF Terrance Gore, who was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday. Flynn was 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA in six appearances (one start) at Omaha. He didn’t have to wait long to pitch. He relieved RHP Yordano Ventura to start the fifth inning. Flynn pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

3B Mike Moustakas was a late scratch from the Royals’ lineup because of a sore left thumb. INF Christian Colon started in place of Moustakas.

3B Mike Moustakas was a late scratch from the Royals lineup due to a sore thumb. INF Christian Colon started in place of Moustakas. Colon had two of the Royals’ eight hits.

OF Lorenzo Cain, one of the few Royals not currently in a slump, was 2-for-3 against RHP Danny Salazar, who came into Friday’s game leading the American League with a .139 opponents batting average. Cain’s two hits boosted his career average vs. Salazar to .381 (8-for-21).