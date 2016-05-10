3B Cheslor Cuthbert was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to replace 3B Mike Moustakas, who was placed on the disabled list with a fractured thumb. In 24 games with Omaha, Cuthbert was hitting .333 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI. Cuthbert was in the lineup Saturday, batting seventh. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

C Salvador Perez was 2-for-3 vs. RHP Josh Tomlin Sunday. Both of Perez’s hits were doubles. In his career against Tomlin, Perez is hitting .647 (11-for-17).

RHP Chris Young, who will start Monday vs. the Yankees, has given up 19 runs this year, 13 of them coming on home runs. He has allowed eight home runs overall, all of them on his fastball.

DH Kendrys Morales hit a three-run home run in the first inning Saturday. That was Morales’ first home run since April 11 at Houston, a span of 83 at-bats.

RHP Edinson Volquez lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits in a 5-4 loss Sunday to Cleveland. Volquez had a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth but he gave up a solo home run in the fourth inning and three more runs in the fifth. “The first couple of innings he was good, but in the fourth inning they elevated his pitch count,” manager Ned Yost said. “They found some holes in the fifth inning, but at that point he was past 100 pitches.”

3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5 due to a fractured left thumb. The injury occurred on April 26 in Anaheim, when Moustakas made a tag of a base runner at third base. Moustakas attempted to play with the injury but was finally put on the DL to give the thumb time to heal.