#US MLB
May 11, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Raul A. Mondesi was suspended 50 games Tuesday for violating baseball’s drug policy.

IF Raul Mondesi Jr. was suspended for 50 games after a positive test for clenbuterol found in medicine he took in the Dominican Republic.

RHP Michael Mariot moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on Monday. Mariot, who started the season on the 15-day disabled list with a right ankle strain, allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in three rehab appearances for Class A Clearwater.

RHP Chris Young will have an MRI Wednesday on his tight right forearm.

RHP Dillon Gee will start Saturday against Atlanta in place of RHP Chris Young.

