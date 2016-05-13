RHP Yordano Ventura snapped a two-start losing streak Wednesday, as he provided some rest to an overworked bullpen by going six innings and earning the win as the Royals beat the Yankees 7-3. Ventura allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one. He also stranded five runners in scoring position between the second and sixth innings for the Royals, whose relievers accounted for 15 innings over the previous three games. It was only the third time Ventura has completed six innings in seven starts this season. He lasted just four innings in each of his previous two starts. Ventura is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA overall and has recorded more walks (28) than strikeouts (26) over 37 innings.

LHP Scott Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

RHP Chris Young was diagnosed with a muscle strain in his right forearm Wednesday. Manager Ned Yost said the injury likely wouldn’t require a stint on the disabled list but that the Royals, whose relievers have thrown 18 innings in the last four games, may have no choice but to shelve Young in order to add another pitcher. Young lost his rotation spot after giving up five runs over just 2 2/3 innings in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Monday. He will be replaced this weekend by RHP Dillon Gee. Young is 1-5 with a 6.68 ERA in seven starts this season.

RHP Chris Young was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Royals. An MRI exam revealed that Young has a strained muscle in his right forearm. Young is 1-5 with a 6.68 ERA and revealed on Tuesday that he has been bothered by forearm soreness since spring training. He allowed five homers in Monday’s loss to the New York Yankees.

RHP Peter Moylan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

RHP Ian Kennedy will make his second career start against his original major league team Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Royals in the finale of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. He earned the win in his most recent start last Saturday, when he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven shutout innings as the Royals beat the Indians 7-0. Kennedy was selected by the Yankees in the first round of 2006 draft and went 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) for the team from 2007 through 2009. He made his lone start against the Yankees on Aug. 4, 2013, when he recorded the win after allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Padres’ 6-3 victory at Petco Park.

RHP Dillon Gee will move into the starting rotation and start Saturday versus the Atlanta Braves. He is replacing Chris Young, who went on the disabled list.

RHP Kris Medlen was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Royals. Medlen is dealing with rotator cuff inflammation. Medlen will undergo further tests to pinpoint the severity. He experienced soreness after his start on Tuesday and is just 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA.

