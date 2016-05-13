LHP Danny Duffy is headed to Kansas City’s rotation and will start Sunday against Atlanta in place of LHP Kris Medlen. Duffy will be on a pitch count of 50 to 60 and has a 0.84 ERA in his last 10 appearances after posting a 6.14 ERA in his first six. Duffy also has starting experience which is among the reasons manager Ned Yost placed him back in the rotation.

LHP Scott Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. In nine appearances with Omaha, he was 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA.

RHP Chris Young was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a right forearm strain. Young allowed five home runs Monday and had an MRI Wednesday in Kansas City. Before going on the disabled list, the Royals announced RHP Dillon Gee was taking Young’s next scheduled start Saturday.

RHP Peter Moylan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Moylan, 37, was 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA in 12 relief appearances there.

RHP Ian Kennedy tied a career high by allowing three home runs Thursday. It was the 10th time he allowed three home runs and first time since May 26 for San Diego against Pittsburgh.

LHP Kris Medlen was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with inflammation in his rotator cuff. He will have an MRI Friday. Medlen pitched two-plus innings in Tuesday’s 10-7 loss and has a 7.77 ERA in six starts.