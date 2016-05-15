LHP Danny Duffy is down to start Sunday’s series finale with Atlanta. This will be Duffy’s first start of the season and he will be on a 50-pitch limit.

LHP Danny Duffy, who has been in the rotation the past few years but began this season in the bullpen, will make his first start Sunday. He will be restricted to 50 pitches. “We just like Duffy’s stuff,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s done it before. We’ve gone to the playoffs the last two years with him in the rotation during the regular season. He’s got power. You can get away with more mistakes with power. When you’re a guy that’s a strike thrower, when you make a mistake you’re going to get hammered. Power, you can get away with it a little bit more. We recognize the fact that Danny is real comfortable in the role he’s in and has been doing a phenomenal job for us there. We need him to step into the starting rotation for the time being and help us get going.”

C Salvador Perez threw out Ender Inciarte trying to steal second base in the fourth inning, his 11th caught stealing this season. He has thrown out 58 would-be base thieves since 2014. Perez also contributed two hits, including a second-inning double. Manager Ned Yost said Perez would start Sunday, a day game after a night game.

RHP Dillon Gee allowed three runs on six hits with three walks, one intentional, and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in his first start of the season Saturday in a loss to the Braves. Gee had principally been a starter with the Mets before signing with the Royals and beginning the season in long relief. “I was earning a role down in the bullpen and doing good down there,” Gee said. “I got the opportunity to start and we’ll just go from there.”

RHP Kris Medlen, who is on the disabled list, said his MRI exam on Friday revealed a grade one rotator cuff tear. “It’s not as serious as we thought it was,” Medlen said. “It should be a couple of days (and then) some swelling is all knocked out.” Until the inflammation subsides, Medlen is on a no-throw program.