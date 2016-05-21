FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 21, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy (0-0) is scheduled to make his second start of the season Saturday against the White Sox. After beginning the season in the bullpen, Duffy threw 48 pitches in three scoreless innings May 15 against Atlanta.

3B Mike Moustakas rejoined the Royals on Friday and is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list before Saturday’s game against the White Sox. Moustakas has been sidelined since May 7 because of a broken bone in his left thumb. He hit .258 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 25 games before going on the disabled list.

RHP Dillon Gee (1-1) limited the White Sox to one run on four hits in five innings Friday to earn his first win of the season. Gee walked one and struck out five. He improved to 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA in four appearances on the road this season.

RHP Kris Medlen participated in light throwing Friday as he recovers from inflammation in his right rotator cuff. Medlen was placed on the disabled list May 12 after posting a 1-3 record with a 7.77 ERA in six starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
