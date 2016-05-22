3B Cheslor Cuthbert was optioned to Triple-A Omaha before Saturday’s game. In 13 games with the Royals, Cuthbert was hitting .255, catching the eye of manager Ned Yost. But with the Royals needing to keep 13 pitchers on their roster for now, Cuthbert became dispensable. Yost said Cuthbert is too valuable to the Royals to have him sitting on the bench rather than getting regular playing time in the minors.

RHP Joakim Soria isn’t used to working more than an inning out of the bullpen, but with the Royals’ options limited, he worked two scoreless innings -- his first extended workload since 2011 when he pitched two scoreless innings against Toronto. “They let me know that I might go one-plus (innings), but I didn’t know I’d go two,” Soria said. “I‘m sure the situation dictated doing it, but it felt good. I felt like I was hitting my spots.”

CF Lorenzo Cain had a big home run to spell the difference in Saturday’s win, but he also continued to be a main offensive cog as the Royals work their way up the standings. Cain is hitting .329 in May with two doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs after hitting just .220 in April when he had just two homers and eight RBIs.