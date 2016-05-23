RHP Yordano Ventura (4-3) drew the loss Sunday against the White Sox after allowing three runs in six innings. Ventura walked four batters, and he now leads the majors with 33 walks this season.

DH Kendrys Morales was not in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time this season. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Morales is hitting .190 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 43 games. "He just needs a break," manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Ian Kennedy (4-3) is scheduled to start Monday against the Twins. He is 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

CF Lorenzo Cain finished 2-for-4 on Sunday against the White Sox. Cain has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. He is batting .338 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in May.