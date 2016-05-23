FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura (4-3) drew the loss Sunday against the White Sox after allowing three runs in six innings. Ventura walked four batters, and he now leads the majors with 33 walks this season.

DH Kendrys Morales was not in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time this season. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Morales is hitting .190 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 43 games. "He just needs a break," manager Ned Yost said.

RHP Ian Kennedy (4-3) is scheduled to start Monday against the Twins. He is 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

CF Lorenzo Cain finished 2-for-4 on Sunday against the White Sox. Cain has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. He is batting .338 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.