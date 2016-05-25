C Salvador Perez went 2-for 5 with a two-run homer and a single. Perez came up a home run short of the cycle in a five-hit game on Monday night. He now has seven hits in 10 at-bats in the series and has hit safely in 10 straight games. He is hitting .415 during the streak.

RHP Chris Young threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and will pitch a simulated game later this week. Young has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 12 with a right forearm strain.

RHP Chris Young threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and will throw a simulated game later this week. Young has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 12 with a strain in his right forearm.

RHP Edinson Volquez gave up four runs -- two earned -- over 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday, earning his fifth win of the season and second in his last six starts. His six strikeouts were the most in an outing since he had seven against Washington on May 2. “I got in trouble in the fifth, but I was able to command my pitches after that,” Volquez said. “It was good for me.”

3B Mike Moustakas was not in the lineup on Tuesday night and remains day to day with a knee contusion.

3B Mike Moustakas was not in the lineup Tuesday and remains day-to-day with a knee contusion. Moustakas returned from the disabled list on Saturday after missing two weeks with a left thumb fracture.

CF Lorenzo Cain went 4-for-5 with a double and three singles. He also had two RBIs. It was the 10th time in his career Cain had four hits, which tied a career high. Cain has multiple hits in four consecutive games and has hit safely in 16 consecutive road games.