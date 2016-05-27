LHP Danny Duffy is scheduled to make his third start Friday after being moved back a day because of the rainout. Duffy's pitch count will be up to 80 after beginning the season in the bullpen. He threw 48 pitches in his first start, May 15, and 63 pitches in his second start.

OF Brett Eibner, who ranked fifth in the Pacific Coast League with 10 home runs, was called up from Triple-A Omaha. Eibner was hitting .309 with a .948 OPS in 41 games. Eibner, a 2010 second-round pick, has never played in the majors.

RHP Chris Young threw 20 pitches in the bullpen and was about to throw a simulated game Thursday, but that was rained out. Young is on the disabled list with a right forearm strain. Yost said he saw enough in 20 pitches to know he is close to being ready. Yost said it is just a matter of whether they opt to throw Young in a simulated game or activated him.

DH Kendrys Morales will likely miss three or four games with a sprained finger. Morales did not play Wednesday and was not in the lineup Thursday before the game was called because of rain. Morales is hitting a puny .187 in 43 games. Morales, a switch-hitter, has a .138 batting average swinging left-handed, while right-handed he is hitting .326.

3B Mike Moustakas was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 23 with a torn right ACL. Moustakas likely won't play again this season.