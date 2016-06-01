2B Whit Merrifield has recorded a hit in his first 10 career starts, which is a Royals record. He has scored a run in eight straight games, the longest streak by a Royal since Alex Gordon scored in eight straight games, Sept. 8-16, 2013.

LHP Mike Minor is battling shoulder fatigue and has been removed from his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. He returned to Kansas City to be checked out by the training staff.

LF Brett Eibner left in the fifth with a left sprained ankle. He will have an MRI. Manager Ned Yost said Eibner would probably have to go on the disabled list.

DH Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his first home run since May 15, which was a 13-inning walk-off homer. Morales had two hits and three RBIs, raising his average to .193.

3B Mike Moustakas will be examined Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion of his right anterior cruciate ligament tear. Surgery appears imminent.

1B Eric Hosmer drove in two runs Tuesday and has 12 RBIs on this homestand. He is hitting .591, 13-for-22, in the first games of this homestand.

CF Lorenzo Cain logged his fifth career game with at least four RBIs. Cain is batting.381 against left-handed pitchers this season.