3B Whit Merrifield, who doubled and singled Wednesday, has hit safely in his first 11 career starts, a Royals record. He scored a run in a ninth consecutive games, the longest Royals streak since OF David DeJesus scored in nine straight games from Aug. 19-28, 2009. Merrifield’s 18 hits in his first 12 games are a Royals record.

OF Reymond Fuentes, who was the Royals’ Opening Day right fielder against the Mets, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. He hit .238 with three RBIs in six games before going back to the minors when OF Jarrod Dyson came off the disabled list. Fuentes hit .302 with the Storm Chasers.

OF Brett Eibner, who went 6-for-13 with three doubles and a walk in his first four big league games, was placed on the disabled list Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. “We feel like we dodged a bullet,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Eibner’s injury not being more serious. Eibner hurt his ankle while running after a triple on Tuesday. He had a MRI, which revealed no breaks. “Good news,” Eibner said. “We’ll take five to seven days and see how it is.” He sustainewd an ankle sprain in the minors and two while at the University of Arkansas. “This is nothing super serious, but this is probably the worse one I’ve had,” Eibner said.

C Salvador Perez, who sustained a bruised thigh Saturday after colliding with 3B Cheslor Cuthbert and has not played for four games, took batting practice and ran lightly on the field Wednesday. He could return at some point in the four-game series at Cleveland.

RHP Chris Young, who threw three scoreless innings and struck out five Rays in the Royals’ Tuesday victory, will replace RHP Dillon Gee in the rotation. Young will start Sunday at Cleveland. Young threw 57 pitches against Tampa Bay. Manager Ned Yost said Young is stretched out enough to throw 75 to 80 pitches against the Indians.

RHP Peter Moylan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha after being optioned on Sunday. Moylan picked up two victories with no losses in his first stint with Kansas City.

3B Mike Moustakas tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in a May 22 collision, and he will have season-ending surgery Thursday.

RHP Dillon Gee went five innings Tuesday to pick up a 10-5 victory over the Rays, but allowed four runs on nine hits, including a three-run homer. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. Gee is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 11 games (four starts).