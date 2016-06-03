OF Rey Fuentes went 3-for-4 in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. It’s his first career three-hit game.

C Salvador Perez, who is sidelined with a bruised thigh, could pinch hit this weekend. He took part in running and throwing drills on Thursday.

RHP Yordano Ventura’s last start vs. Cleveland came on May 6, when he gave up five runs in four innings in a 7-1 loss. He started against the Indians Thursday and was much better, pitching six innings and allowing one earned run on seven hits.

RHP Joakim Soria got a rare save opportunity Thursday night, and it did not go well. With closer Wade Davis in need of a night off -- “I wasn’t going to use him three days in a row,” manager Ned Yost said -- Soria came in to pitch the ninth inning with a one-run lead at Cleveland. He gave up two runs in the span of four batters, helped by one of the three errors the Royals made in the game. Soria was charged with a blown save and a loss. “We basically gave the game away,” Yost said.

RHP Joakim Soria got a rare save opportunity Thursday night, and it did not go well. With closer Wade Davis in need of a night off -- “I wasn’t going to use him three days in a row,” Manager Ned Yost said -- Soria came in to pitch the ninth inning, but gave up two runs in the span of four batters, helped by one of the three errors the Royals made in the game. Soria was charged with a blown save and a loss. “We basically gave the game away,” Yost said.

3B Mike Moustakas had season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews. Moustakas is expected to recover by the start of spring training next year. He suffered the injury in a collision with left fielder Alex Gordon while chasing a foul ball on May 22.

C Drew Butera hit his first home run of the season, a two-run homer in the third inning off RHP Carlos Carrasco. “Carlos was trying to go down and away and he left it middle-middle,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.