C Salvador Perez, who hasn't played in a game since suffering a quad contusion May 28, will likely start a game during the weekend series in Cleveland, according to manager Ned Yost.

RHP Edinson Volquez had another rough outing Friday against a team that has been his nemesis. Volquez gave up five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss in the Royals' 6-1 setback to Cleveland. Volquez gave up two home runs, plus a three-run third inning. "Eddie struggled with his command, but I thought both of the home run balls were pretty good pitches," Manager Ned Yost said. "After that third inning he was pretty darn good." In nine career starts vs. Cleveland Volquez is 2-6 with an 8.12 ERA.

SS Alcides Escobar picked up the 1,000th career hit with a single in the sixth inning. "I think I've had the opportunity to see the majority of them. That's a pretty exciting accomplishment," manager Ned Yost said.

1B Eric Hosmer's eight-game hitting streak ended Friday night as he went 0-for-2 with two walks. With the Royals lineup missing some pieces because of injuries, opposing teams have been pitching carefully to Hosmer. On Friday, the Indians intentionally walked Hosmer in the first inning. "Teams are pitching around him. We're going to have to figure something out," manager Ned Yost said.

C Drew Butera homered in the third inning. Butera has hit home runs in each of the first two games of the series. It's the first time in his career that Butera has homered in consecutive games. In his last five games, he is 7-for-16, with two home runs and five RBIs.