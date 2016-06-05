2B Whit Merrifield had his streak of at least one hit in the first 11 starts of his major league career snapped when he went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday. Merrifield's 11-game streak is a Royals record. The previous record was eight games by three players.

C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing the previous six games with a quad contusion. Perez was one of the few hitters who had any luck with Cleveland RHP Josh Tomlin. Perez had a single and a double in three at-bats against Tomlin. That raised Perez's career average vs. Tomlin to .684 (13-for-19).

DH Kendrys Morales ended two dry spells with one hit when he doubled leading off the seventh inning. With that hit, Morales snapped an 0-for-10 slide. He also ended his 0-for-14 hitless streak against the Indians.

RHP Ian Kennedy faced Cleveland for the second time this season. In his first start against the Indians on May 7, Kennedy pitched seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 win. Saturday night was a little different as he gave up five runs and eight hits, but manager Ned Yost was happy with Kennedy's outing. "He pitched great until the (four-run) sixth, when he elevated a curve to (Mike) Napoli," Yost said of a home run by Napoli that ignited a four-run Cleveland rally.