LHP Danny Duffy, who will start for the Royals Monday in Baltimore, has a 5.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That’s the best among all Royals starters.

LHP Scott Alexander gave up a home run to Indians SS Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning Saturday. That was the first home run allowed by a Kansas City reliever in 100 2/3 innings, the first since RHP Dillon Gee gave up a homer to Washington OF Bryce Harper on May 4.

RHP Chris Young had one of his worst outings of the year. In 4 2/3 innings he gave up five runs on six hits. All six hits were for extra bases: a double, a triple and four home runs, including three homers in the fifth inning. “All those homers were hit off his sliders, but up until that point, I thought he threw the ball really, really well,” said manager Ned Yost. “My slider got all flat and they punished it,” said Young.

1B Eric Hosmer had one of the Royals’ three hits, a first inning single. Hosmer was just 2-for-11 (.182) in the four games in Cleveland, but he is still hitting .432 (16-for-37) with 12 RBI over his last 10 games.