3B Cheslor Cuthbert was hit on the right arm sliding into second base Monday against Baltimore. Cuthbert left the game with a contusion and is day-to-day. "Everything is going to be OK, it just hit my crazy bone," said Cuthbert.

LHP Danny Duffy (1-1) continued a string of effective performances since rejoining the rotation in mid-May. He allowed two runs on five hits and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. "Efficiency-wise and location and doing everything I wanted to do with the baseball, it was really good," Duffy said. "I feel I really made one bad pitch. That was to (Orioles catcher Matt) Wieters. I didn't feel the Trumbo pitch was too bad. What can you do? You've got to tip your hat to them."

CF Brett Eibner (sprained left ankle) did extensive outfield work Sunday and then took batting practice Monday. "He looked great," manager Ned Yost said. "He's progressing nicely. Our hope is that maybe sometime by the end of the week, we can send him out somewhere and get him a rehab." Eibner was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 1. Eibner has gone 6-for-13 in four games.

RHP Yordano Ventura (4-3, 4.82 ERA) will look to stay dominant against Baltimore when he starts Tuesday. Ventura is 4-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in five starts against the Orioles. Ventura was solid in his last start Thursday against Cleveland, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts over six innings. He already faced Baltimore on April 24 when he allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings.

LF Alex Gordon (scaphoid fracture in right wrist) threw Monday in Baltimore, but he has still not taken any swings. "That's a big step after breaking that wrist," manager Ned Yost said. Gordon was placed on the disabled list May 23 after suffering the injury the previous day in Minnesota. Gordon is batting .211 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 42 games.

RHP Kris Medlen (right rotator cuff inflammation) threw live batting practice Monday in Arizona. "Everything went great," manager Ned Yost said. "He passed all of his tests on that." Medlen, who went on the disabled list on May 12 retroactive to the previous day, will throw another session before heading out on a rehab assignment. Medlen is 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in six starts this season.