#Intel
June 9, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Cheslor Cuthbert returned to the lineup Tuesday and went 1-for-4 after injuring his arm in Monday’s loss. Cuthbert got hurt when Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop tried to abort a throw on a double play and accidentally let the ball go into his arm.

2B Whit Merrifield, a rookie, has reached in each of his 16 games this season, tying a franchise record. He went 1-for-5 and now has a .319 record. He has scored 11 runs in his past 14 games.

INF Christian Colon was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday and C Tony Cruz was optioned to the same team.

OF Brett Eibner will start a rehab assignment with Omaha on Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since June 1 (left ankle sprain).

RHP Yordano Ventura lost for the first time at Oriole Park, taking the decision in Baltimore’s 9-1 victory. Ventura got tossed in the fifth inning after hitting SS Manny Machado, who then raced to the mound and started a brawl. “Everybody knows what kind of player he is,” Ventura said. “But one just got away, and he came at me, and I have to defend myself at that point.”

DH Kendrys Morales is showing signs of emerging from his early-season funk. He got three hits Tuesday, tying a season high, and he is hitting .310 in the past eight games. His average rose to .203 after the 3-for-3 effort. “The one positive for the night is Kendrys, 3-for-3, took a walk his last at-bat,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had some really good at-bats, so hopefully that’ll get him going.”

1B Eric Hosmer is one of the few Royals who is producing offensively in recent days. He got another hit Tuesday, and he has a .404 average with 14 RBIs in his past 13 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
