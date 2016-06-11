LHP Danny Duffy will start Saturday against Chicago instead of previous scheduled RHP Chris Young. Duffy is 1-1 with a 3.35 ERA. He allowed two runs in 6 1-3 innings against Baltimore in his last start.

C Salvador Perez hit his eighth home run of the season Friday against the Chicago White Sox. He has reached base safely in all six games against the White Sox this season, hitting .304.

RHP Chris Young was scheduled to pitch Saturday against Chicago. He is expected to start Tuesday against Cleveland after LHP Danny Duffy was moved to Saturday to pitch on regular rest. Young is 2-6 with a 6.37 ERA.

RHP Ian Kennedy (4-5) allowed a career-worst four home runs Friday against the Chicago White Sox. He gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has three losses and a 6.27 ERA in six games.

SS Alcides Escobar was out of the leadoff spot Friday for the first time this season. He batted second. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI single.

1B Eric Hosmer hit two home runs Friday against Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale. Hosmer has four career multi-homer games. He is 11-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs in his last five games against the White Sox.