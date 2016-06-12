3B Cheslor Cuthbert hit two solo home runs Saturday against the White Sox for his first multi-homer game. He is hitting .347 with three RBIs in six games against Chicago this season.

LHP Danny Duffy struck out a career-high 10 and allowed three hits in six scoreless innings Saturday against the White Sox. He has three scoreless outings as a starter this season. He improved to 4-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 12 career starts against the White Sox.

LHP Scott Alexander was optioned to Omaha before Saturday’s game against the White Sox. He went 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA.

DH Kendrys Morales hit his seventh home run on Saturday against the White Sox. He is only 6-for-29 with two doubles and an RBI in his last eight road games.

RHP Dillon Gee was recalled from Triple-A Omaha before Saturday’s game against the White Sox. Gee was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA at Triple-A and 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in an earlier stint with the Royals this season. He will work out of the bullpen.