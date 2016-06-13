OF Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Royals to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Merrifield is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with three doubles and five RBIs in his last six contests against the White Sox.

RHP Yordano Ventura (5-4) turned in his best performance of the season in a 3-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Ventura struck out a season-high 10 batters while limiting the White Sox to one run on five hits in seven innings. Ventura said he refused to be distracted by a pending nine-game suspension for his role in Tuesday's brawl with the Baltimore Orioles.

2B Omar Infante was held out of the starting lineup for the ninth consecutive game Sunday. Infante, 34, entered Sunday's game hitting .239 with no home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games. He hit seven doubles in his first 17 contests, but since then he has three extra-base hits in his past 21 games.

DH Kendrys Morales went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Morales, who hit his seventh home run of the season one day earlier, is batting .310 (18-for-58) against left-handed pitching this season.

RHP Edinson Volquez (5-6, 4.25 ERA) will make his 14th start of the season Monday when the Kansas City Royals return home to open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians. In nine career starts versus the Indians, Volquez is 2-6 with an 8.12 ERA (37 earned runs in 41 innings).