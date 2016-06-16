LHP Brian Flynn, who was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in nine outings, including four starts, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Flynn will be used out of the bullpen.

2B Omar Infante was designated for assignment, with the Royals opting to eat almost $14 million of his contract. Infante had not started a game since June 2 and was hitting .239 with 10 extra-base hits in 39 games. Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon will get the bulk of the playing time at second base. The Royals signed Infante to a four-year $30.25 million contract before the 2014 season. "It's a mistake you don't like to make. You don't like to spend unnecessarily," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "I'm the one accountable, ultimately, for the people that we sign. It's unfortunate we released him with a year and a half left on his contract. You don't want things to end that way."

LF Alex Gordon, who is on the disabled list with a broken wrist, took batting practice on the field for the first time since his injury. Gordon hit some in the fountains and said he is "pain free." He could be going out soon on a minor league rehab assignment.