FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 16, 2016 / 3:32 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brian Flynn, who was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in nine outings, including four starts, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Flynn will be used out of the bullpen.

2B Omar Infante was designated for assignment, with the Royals opting to eat almost $14 million of his contract. Infante had not started a game since June 2 and was hitting .239 with 10 extra-base hits in 39 games. Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon will get the bulk of the playing time at second base. The Royals signed Infante to a four-year $30.25 million contract before the 2014 season. "It's a mistake you don't like to make. You don't like to spend unnecessarily," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "I'm the one accountable, ultimately, for the people that we sign. It's unfortunate we released him with a year and a half left on his contract. You don't want things to end that way."

LF Alex Gordon, who is on the disabled list with a broken wrist, took batting practice on the field for the first time since his injury. Gordon hit some in the fountains and said he is "pain free." He could be going out soon on a minor league rehab assignment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.