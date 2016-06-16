C Salvador Perez was the designated hitter Wednesday, but it was good for the Royals to keep his bat in the lineup. Perez hit a three-run home run and has homered in back-to-back games. He is hitting .420 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in his past 16 games.

LHP Brian Flynn was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in nine appearances, including four starts. Royals manager Ned Yost said they plan to use the stretched out Flynn as a long man. Plus, the bullpen lacked a left-hander. Flynn went 1-0 with a 4.91 in five relief appearances earlier this season with Kansas City.

2B Omar Infante was designated for assignment, with the Royals opting to eat almost $14 million of his contract. Infante had not started a game since June 2 and was hitting .239 with 10 extra-base hits in 39 games. Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon will get the bulk of the playing time at second base. The Royals signed Infante to a four-year $30.25 million contract before the 2014 season. "It's a mistake you don't like to make. You don't like to spend unnecessarily," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. "I'm the one accountable, ultimately, for the people that we sign. It's unfortunate we released him with a year and a half left on his contract. You don't want things to end that way."

2B Omar Infante was designated for assignment by the Royals, although they still owe him roughly $14 million over the next year and a half. Infante's contract ran through 2017. The Royals have younger and better options at second in Whit Merrifield and Christian Colon. Infante was hitting .239 with a .321 slugging percentage in 39 games, but had not started since June 2. "It just didn't turn out the way we hoped or felt it would," Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore said of Infante's four-year, $30.25 million contract. "It's a mistake you don't like to make. You don't like to spend unnecessarily."

LF Alex Gordon (fractured right wrist) took batting practice on the field for the first time since being placed on the disabled list May. Gordon blasted some shots into the Kauffmann Stadium fountains. He expects to leave soon on a minor league rehab assignment. "No pain," Gordon said.

RHP Kris Medlen (right rotator cuff inflammation) threw two scoreless innings in his first minor league rehab start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Medlen threw 43 pitches, struck out five, walked none and allowed three hits.