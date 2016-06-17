OF Reymond Fuentes was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

OF Reymond Fuentes was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make roster space for OF Brett Eibner, who came off the disabled list. Fuentes hit .317 with one extra-base hit in 13 games with Kansas City.

LHP Danny Duffy gave up three home runs, all solo shots, matching his career high. He also yielded three homers to the Blue Jays on July 30, 2015 at Toronto. He threw 60.2 percent of his 88 pitches for strikes. “I wasn’t as efficient as I have been,” Duffy said. “It wasn’t one of my best starts this year. I gave up three solo home runs, so what?”

OF Brett Eibner, who had been on the disabled list with a left ankle sprain, was activated Thursday. He had two hits, including his first big league home run off Justin Verlander in the fifth. He is 8-for-17 with four RBIs in his first five major league games.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Friday, is undefeated at home this season, 3-0 with a 4.55 ERA. He is 7-1 with a 3.16 ERA in his past 12 Kauffman Stadium starts, dating to July 26, 2015. He is 5-0 with a 3.82 ERA career against the Tigers.

LF Alex Gordon took another round of on-the-field batting practice Thursday and could be leaving this weekend on a minor league rehab assignment. He went on the disabled May 23 with a broken right wrist.