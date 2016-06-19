2B Whit Merrifield had three hits on Saturday, matching his career high. It was his 13th multi-hit game. He has hit and scored in his past dozen home games. The club record is 16 by Willie Wilson in 1979.

RHP Yordano Ventura dropped the appeal of his suspension on Saturday when it was trimmed from nine to eight games. Ventura was given the suspension after plunking Baltimore’s Manny Machado in the back with a 99 mph fastball on June 7. Machado, who was brushed back in his previous at-bat, charged the mound, leading to a dugout clearing brawl. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged with the Royals off Monday and Thursday they could go with a four-man rotation until Ventura is reinstated, which would be June 28 if there are no weather postponements.

RHP Chris Young, who starts the series finale on Sunday, is 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA in nine career appearances, including six starts, against the Tigers. Young has allowed 18 home runs, 14 of them solos, including the past 13.

DH Kendrys Morales drove in five runs with four hits on Saturday. He became the first Royals player to log four hits, drive in five runs and score four runs in a game since Melky Cabrera on July 3, 2011, against the Rockies.

OF Alex Gordon will join the Royals’ Double-A Northwest Arkansas affiliate on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment. Gordon has not played since May 22 when he suffered a fractured right wrist in a collision with 3B Mike Moustakas while chasing a fly foul ball at Chicago. Moustakas suffered a season-ending knee injury on the play. The Royals anticipate Gordon will need 20-25 at-bats and with no setbacks could rejoin the club Friday.

INF Casey McGehee, who was hitting .323 with 32 runs, 17 doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs in 66 games with Triple-A Omaha, had his contract purchased by the Royals on Saturday. “I was surprised,” McGehee said. “When (Toledo manager) Lloyd (McClendon) took me out of the game, I didn’t really know what to make of it and then I find out I was coming here. It was a good surprise.”