LHP Danny Duffy looks to continue his strong work as a member of the Royals' starting rotation Wednesday afternoon when he takes the mound in the finale of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Duffy did not factor into the decision in his most recent start Thursday, when he gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in the Royals' 10-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. It was only the third time in seven starts this season Duffy has given up more than two runs. He is 2-1 with a 3.25 ERA since moving to the rotation May 15. This will be Duffy's second career appearance and first start against the Mets, whom he blanked over 1 2/3 innings April 5. Duffy also allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings over three relief stints against the Mets in last year's World Series.

RF Paulo Orlando remained hot at the plate Tuesday night, when he went 2-for-4 and scored the Royals' only run in a 2-1 loss to the Mets. Orlando has a hit in each of the last six games and has at least two hits in five of those contests. He is batting .542 during a stretch in which he's lifted his overall average from .323 to .357. Orlando has one homer, 14 RBIs and five stolen bases in 46 games this season.

LF Alex Gordon (broken right wrist) went 1-for-5 in his third rehab game for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night. Gordon, who served as the designated hitter Tuesday, is 4-for-11 with one homer and two RBIs for Northwest Arkansas. Manager Ned Yost said Tuesday afternoon that Gordon, who has been on the disabled list since May 23, could return to the majors as soon as this weekend. Gordon is batting .211 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 42 games for the Royals.

IF Casey McGeHee cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Detroit's Triple-A farm club.

RHP Ian Kennedy took the loss Tuesday night, when he gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings as the Royals fell to the Mets 2-1. Kennedy threw only 72 pitches but was lifted for a pinch hitter with runners at first and second and nobody out in the fifth. PH Kendrys Morales missed a go-ahead homer by a few feet and the Royals got only one runner as far as second base over the final four innings. The start was the second-shortest of the season for Kennedy, who is 1-3 with a 7.26 ERA in four starts this month and 5-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 14 starts overall.