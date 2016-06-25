3B Cheslor Cuthbert homered and drove in three Kansas City runs. That is a season-high for RBIs and one shy of his career high. He has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

RHP Edinson Volquez entered the game Friday with a 6-0 record and a 2.70 ERA in nine career starts against the Astros. Make that 6-1 as the Astros scored 12 runs, 11 earned, in one inning, plus three batters, off Volquez. It was the worst start of his career. He had never allowed more than nine runs prior to Friday.

LF Alex Gordon went 1-for-2 with three walks Friday with Triple-A Omaha. In five rehab game, Gordon is 8-for-22. He suffered a fractured right wrist on May 22 and was placed on the disabled list the next day. Gordon could be reinstated from the disabled list Saturday.

SS Alcides Escobar homered to lead off the fifth. It was his first home run in 455 at-bats. His previous home run was Aug. 21, 2015, at Boston. It was the third longest active homerless streak in the majors.