FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 26, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Cheslor Cuthbert homered and drove in three Kansas City runs. That is a season-high for RBIs and one shy of his career high. He has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

RHP Edinson Volquez entered the game Friday with a 6-0 record and a 2.70 ERA in nine career starts against the Astros. Make that 6-1 as the Astros scored 12 runs, 11 earned, in one inning, plus three batters, off Volquez. It was the worst start of his career. He had never allowed more than nine runs prior to Friday.

LF Alex Gordon went 1-for-2 with three walks Friday with Triple-A Omaha. In five rehab game, Gordon is 8-for-22. He suffered a fractured right wrist on May 22 and was placed on the disabled list the next day. Gordon could be reinstated from the disabled list Saturday.

SS Alcides Escobar homered to lead off the fifth. It was his first home run in 455 at-bats. His previous home run was Aug. 21, 2015, at Boston. It was the third longest active homerless streak in the majors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.