OF Brett Eibner was optioned to Triple-A Omaha with LF Alex Gordon coming off the disabled list. Eibner hit .297 with a home run, seven RBIs, six runs scored and five doubles in 11 games.

RF Paulo Orlando went 2-for-4 with a walk Saturday. He is hitting .500 during a nine-game hitting streak.

RHP Chris Young was yanked after 2 1/3 innings, his shortest start since Sept. 1, 2014 when he was pulled after two outs while Seattle. The seven runs he allowed to the Astros was one shy of his career worst, which occurred April 27, 2009 while with San Diego. He has seven losses in 13 outings, which is one more than he had in 34 outings (18 starts) last year.

LF Alex Gordon came off the disabled list with a bang -- a home run in the sixth and a double in the eighth. He missed 30 games with a fractured right wrist. Gordon was inserted into the second hole in the batting order.

C Drew Butera became the first Royals' position player to pitch since Mitch Maier on April 12, 2012. It was Butera's fourth career outing on the mound in the majors. Butera, who pitched the ninth, struck out Marwin Gonzalez swinging and has logged a strikeout in all four of his pitching outings. He also doubled in the ninth.