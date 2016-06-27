FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Cheslor Cuthbert belted a two-run homer in Sunday’s seventh inning, his third homer in his past four games. “We knew he had that kind of power,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It’s not 30 home run power, but it’s 15-to-20. He’s still a young guy, still figuring this league out, but what a job he’s done offensively for us.”

RF Paulo Orlando singled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .475, 19-for-40, in the streak. Orlando is hitting .359 for the season in 170 at-bats.

DH Kendrys Morales homered twice Sunday, his 15th career multi-homer game and his first since Sept. 20, 2015 at Detroit. Morales is hitting .390 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 11 starts since June 11. “I guess it’s fair to say,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, asked if Morales has turned it around swinging left-handed.

RHP Ian Kennedy’s 11 strikeouts Sunday were one shy of his career high. He has struck out 12 on five occasions, the previous being Sept. 2, 2015 against Texas in a no-decision. “It doesn’t happen every time, obviously, unless you’re (Clayton) Kershaw or guys like him that just go out and punch everybody else out and go seven or eight innings every single time,” Kennedy said.

