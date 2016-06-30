OF Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to replace CF Lorenzo Cain on the roster. Eibner is appearing in a Royals uniform for the third time this year, having batted .297 with a homer and seven RBIs in his first 37 MLB at-bats. The 27-year-old rookie was batting .288-11-32 for the Storm Chasers in 50 PCL games this year

RHP Chris Young gets the start Thursday night when Kansas City finishes its four-game interleague series in St. Louis. Young was hammered Saturday night in a 13-5 loss to Houston, giving up seven hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings while walking four and whiffing two. Young, who sports a bloated 6.54 ERA, is 1-4 with a 3.74 ERA in seven career starts against the Cardinals.

1B/DH Kendrys Morales started in right field Wednesday night, marking his first MLB start in the outfield since 2008, when he was playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Morales went 3-for-4, making him 13-of-20 in Kansas City's last five games, and manager Ned Yost wants to keep him in the lineup as the club starts a stretch of five straight games in NL parks.

RHP Edinson Volquez authored a nice bounceback outing from a 12-run, one-inning disaster against Houston by tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night. Volquez gave up six hits and a walk, striking out four and using his changeup as a wipeout pitch. Volquez retired 10 of 11 batters after a Yadier Molina single in the fourth, and will try to build off that performance Monday night in Toronto.

CF Lorenzo Cain (left hamstring strain) hit the 15-day DL Wednesday after being injured in the seventh inning Tuesday night while trying to beat out an infield single. Cain is batting .290 with eight homers and 39 RBIs while playing in 73 of the team's first 76 games. Kansas City is hoping Cain will be able to return after the All-Star break.