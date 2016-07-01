2B Omar Infante, released by Kansas City, was signed Thursday to a minor league contract.

RHP Chris Young had good stuff but not enough command Thursday night, failing to last the required five innings to pick up a win. Young gave up only one hit -- a 477-foot homer by Brandon Moss to lead off the fourth -- but walked six and fanned five in a 91-pitch outing. Young's line of 4-1-1-1-6-5 has been duplicated just once in major-league history -- by Toronto's Frank Wills in 1990.

RF Kendrys Morales capped an amazing stretch to end June with three hits, including his 11th homer of the year, and two RBIs. Morales was batting .191 on June 5, but finished the month 32-of-69 and upped his average to .262. He owns six straight multiple-hit games, a feat matched by just three players this year -- Boston teammates Jackie Bradley, Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, and Detroit's J.D. Martinez.

RHP Ian Kennedy gets the call Friday night when Kansas City opens a three-game interleague series in Philadelphia. Kennedy is coming off a 6-1 win Sunday against Houston, fanning 11 over seven innings in the 11th double-figure strikeout performance of his career. He is making his ninth career start against the Phillies, having posted a 3-3 record and 3.25 ERA over 52 2/3 innings.

SS Alcides Escobar's single in the second inning Thursday extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He later stole second and scored on Jarrod Dyson's pop fly double down the left-field line. Escobar is 19-of-50 in this stretch, improving his batting average to .261 for the season.

RHP Kris Medlen (right rotator cuff inflammation) made a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha Thursday night against Memphis. Medlen, who was put on the disabled list on May 12, was rocked in six starts earlier this year for the Royals, going 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA and allowing more than two baserunners per inning. He was 6-2, 4.01 in 15 games last year for Kansas City.