LHP Danny Duffy, Saturday's starter at Philadelphia, matched his career high when he went eight innings his last time out to beat St. Louis 6-2. The only runs he allowed came on Matt Holliday's two-run homer in the first. He surrendered six hits in all, while striking out eight. He didn't walk a batter. Duffy, who has never faced Philadelphia, finished June with 45 strikeouts in 36 innings, the most by a Royals pitcher in a calendar month since RHP Zack Greinke had 49 in August 2009.

RHP Chien-Mien Wang, the former Yankees starter, has generally been effective out of the Kansas City bullpen this season, going 5-0 with a 3.82 ERA. Wang, who with the Yanks' Andrew Miller is one of two relievers in the major leagues with at least five victories and no defeats, did allow a run in one inning Friday at Philadelphia. Cesar Hernandez singled and stole second in the sixth, and with two outs, Odubel Herrera brought him home with another single.

RF Kendrys Morales was named Royals Majestic Player of the Month for June, a month in which he hit .402 to raise his average from .193 to .262. He also had five homers and 18 RBIs in the month, and ended it with six straight multi-hit games.

RF Kendrys Morales went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, his 12th of the season, on Friday in the Royals' 4-3 loss at Philadelphia. Morales, who hit .403 in June, saw his hitting streak reach seven games. His string of multi-hit games was halted at six, however. "He's swinging the bat really well right now," manager Ned Yost said. "He gave us an opportunity to try to tie the game (with his homer in the eighth)."

RHP Ian Kennedy lost Friday night in Philadelphia, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking three. Odubel Herrera, leading off the bottom of the first, hit Kennedy's 1-0 fastball into the seats in center field, and Kennedy was later nicked for runs on Maikel Franco's RBI single in the third and Cody Asche's run-scoring double in the fifth. "I felt I wasn't getting on top of the ball," Kennedy said. "It was a constant grind." Asked what contributed to Herrera's leadoff homer, he said, "The ballpark here is what it is," a reference to Citizens Bank Park's hitter-friendly dimensions.

SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-4 Friday night against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, which equals a career long. Escobar, who also hit in 12 straight in 2014, is batting at a .389 clip during his current streak. He doubled and scored on Cheslor Cuthbert's single in the second on Friday, then led off the seventh by doubling off RHP Edubray Ramos.