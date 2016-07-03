2B Whit Merrifield, with a double and single on Saturday night, now has 17 multi-hit games in 39 total appearances with the Royals this season.

LHP Danny Duffy was masterful on Saturday night when he tossed 8 2/3 innings and earned the win by giving up just two runs on seven hits and striking out eight Phillies. He also recorded his first major league hit and RBI in the process. Duffy is now 4-1 in the season and has pitched at least eight innings in both of his last two starts.

RHP Yordano Ventura, Sunday afternoon's starter, has never faced the Phillies before. He's 6-5 on the season with a 5.00 ERA. Last time out, he gave up seven runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to St. Louis.

DH/OF Kendrys Morales is on fire as he's gone 26-for-46 with five doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBIs over his last 12 games. That's good for a .565 average during that span. For the season, Morales is now hitting .267 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs.

SS Alcides Escobar enters Sunday's contest on a 13-game hitting streak. It's the longest streak of his career during one season. He had an 18-game streak that stretched from the end of 2014 into 2015.