RHP Yordano Ventura has had a rough go since serving an eight-game suspension for throwing at Baltimore's Manny Machado. He gave up four runs in 2.2 innings of work on Sunday. In his last two starts, the right-hander has surrendered 11 runs, 11 hits and three home runs. He left the game with a sprained right ankle.

DH Kendrys Morales finally cooled down after belting a pair of homers the day before. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Morales came into the series finale with an eight-game hitting streak and a .600 batting average on the road trip.

LF Alex Gordon was hitless in his last nine at bats before belting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was just his second homer since May 13. He missed 30 games from May 23-June 24 due to a fractured right wrist. He had just one RBI in the eight games since his return before Sunday.

SS Alcides Escobar extended his hit streak to 14 games. His lone hit of the afternoon came with one out in the ninth inning. Escobar's longest streak of his career was a 17-game run from September 20, 2014 to April 15, 2015. The shortstop has reached base safely in 19 straight games, a career high.

1B Eric Hosmer went 1-for-4 in the loss. He has reached base safely in 27 of his last 28 interleague games. The team leader in RBI now is on a four-game hitting streak, as well.