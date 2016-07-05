INF Raul A. Mondesi's 50-game suspension for violating baseball's drug policy ended Monday, and Mondesi was assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He was sanctioned for using the banned substance Clenbuterol. His original 80-game suspension was reduced when he proved that he took a cold medicine with the substance. Mondesi drew three walks and stole three bases for Northwest Arkansas on Monday.

RHP Yordano Ventura (ankle sprain) could still make his scheduled start Friday against the Seattle Mariners despite leaving the 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in the third inning with the ankle injury. "He felt better (Sunday) night," manager Ned Yost said. "And he felt even better today. Again, we're still looking at it. We'll see where we're at. We're day to day with it. But if he continues to progress the way that he has to this point, we should be OK."

RHP Chris Young will make his 15th appearance, and 13th start, of the season Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Young did not factor in the decision Thursday when he Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. Allowing one hit and one run in four innings but tied his career high with six walks. He struck out five. He has allowed a major league-leading 22 homers this season, at least one in each of his 12 starts. It is the second-longest such streak in club history. RHP Runelvys Hernandez allowed home runs in 13 straight starts Oct, 2, 2005-Aug. 10, 2006. Young is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA in four career starts against Toronto in the regular season. In the American League Championship Series in October, he allowed three hits, two walks and two runs in d 4 2/3 innings in his Game 4 start against Toronto in Game 4, a 14-2 Kansas City win.

DH Kendrys Morales hit his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning Monday night in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Over his past 10 games, he is batting .526 (20-for-38) with seven home runs and three doubles.

RHP Edinson Volquez allowed four hits and four runs in six-plus innings Monday in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his past seven starts. He allowed four or more earned runs in only three of his first 11 starts. He is 0-5 in seven career starts against Toronto in the regular season. His run support of 3.71 is sixth lowest among American League starters.

SS Alcides Escobar was 0-for-2 with a walk Monday in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to end a 14-game hitting streak. He batted .371 (23-for-62) during that span. He has reached base in 20 straight games. It is the Royals' second-longest on-base streak. 1B Eric Hosmer reached base in 22 straight games in April.