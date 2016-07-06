LHP Tyler Olson was designated for assignment Tuesday after RHP Wade Davis (forearm strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list and RHP Brooks Pounders had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha. Olson, 26, was claimed off waivers June 14 from the New York Yankees and was optioned to Triple-A Omaha, where he was 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA in five relief outings. In one relief appearance with the Yankees this season, he allowed three hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings. With New York's Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in 11 games, including three starts.

C Salvador Perez was the leading vote-getter in both leagues in being voted in as a starter in the All-Star Game next week. Perez is batting .273 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs. It will be his fourth appearance in the game. "It means a lot," Perez said. "I want to thank the fans and the people who voted for me. I think it's really exciting to see a lot of people like what you do." 1B Eric Hosmer, RHP Kelvin Herrera and RHP Wade Davis also were named to the American League team.

RHP Chris Young allowed four home runs in 2 1/3 innings Tuesday and gave up six runs in the 8-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has allowed home runs in 13 straight starts, a total of 26 to lead the major leagues. "Mentally it's tough," Young said. "I've never struggled like this. Physically I feel good, I feel strong. I feel like my breaking balls have been good. If I knew what the answer was I'd change it by now."

DH Kendrys Morales was 1-for-4 in the 8-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Since May 30, he is batting .381 (43-for-113) after he had batted .185 to that point. He was named American League player of week after hitting .577/.607/1.154 with four home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs in seven games last week.

RHP Ian Kennedy will be making his 17th start of the season on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kennedy took the loss Friday when the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Royals 4-3. He allowed six hits (including one home run), three walks and three runs in five innings. He had eight strikeouts. He has allowed 20 home runs, second only to teammate RHP Chris Young in the majors. Young had allowed 22 homers entering the game Tuesday. He has one career start against Toronto, allowing none hit and one run on Sept. 13, 2007, when he was with the New York Yankees. It was his third major league start. He is 3-6 with a 5.37 ERA in 10 road starts this season.

1B Eric Hosmer is going to his first All-Star Game next week. "It's really exciting," Hosmer said. "It's just a tremendous honor to be recognized by the fans, not just in Kansas City, but all over the world. Just looking at the roster, it's an honor to share the same locker room as them. I'm really looking forward to the experience." Hosmer is hitting .305 with 13 homers and a team-high 49 RBIs. C Salvador Perez, RHP Wade Davis and RHP Kelvin Herrera also were named to the American League team.

RHP Wade Davis (forearm strain) was put on the disabled list Tuesday retroactive to Friday. The closer could be reinstated on July 16. Davis is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 19 saves this season. RHP Brooks Pounders had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha. LHP Tyler Olson was designated for assignment. "I think it's going to be fine," Davis said. "It's just a muscle that tightened up and didn't go away after a couple of days. But with some time off, I think it'll be fine." He had been selected for the All-Star Game.