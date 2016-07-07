LHP Danny Duffy will make his 27th appearance, and his 11th start, Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. He earned his third straight win Saturday in the Royals’ 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing seven hits, no walks and two runs while striking out eight in 8 2/3 innings. Since joining the rotation on May 15, he is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in five outings, including three starts, against the Mariners in his career.

DH Kendrys Morales (back) did not start the game Wednesday and is listed as day to day. OF Brett Eibner was used at DH and he was 1-for-2 with a walk and a home run. Morales batted .423 (11-for-26) with two doubles, five homers and nine RBIs in the seven games he played on the trip.

RHP Ian Kennedy has allowed at least one home run in seven straight starts after LF Michael Saunders homered in the fourth inning of the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. It was the 21st homer he has allowed this season. Of the 45 runs Kennedy has allowed this season, 28 have come on home runs. He had 10 strikeouts Wednesday, the 12th game or his career with 10 or more strikeouts, His season-best is 11 against the Houston Astros on June 26. Kennedy, who did not factor in the decision Wednesday. has 29 strikeouts in his past three games. “I was keeping the ball down,” Kennedy said. “My slider was a little better than normal. My changeup was good overall. It’s a tough lineup to navigate through.”

SS Alcides Escobar was 1-for-3 with a walk, triple and an RBI in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has reached base in 22 consecutive games.

1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to seven games 9-for-27 (.333), going 1-for-4 with two singles in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. His longest hit streak of the season was eight games from May 25-June 2. He has hit in 13 of his past 14 games and has reached base in 14 straight games.