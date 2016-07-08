2B Whit Merrifield snapped an 0-for-17 with a lead-off double in the ninth inning. He later scored the tying run on Salvador Perez's game-winning, two-run double. Merrifield, whose batting average had slipped below .300 with his recent slump, said he's not doing anything different at the plate. "It doesn't matter who you are, when pitchers are executing their pitches, it's going to be tough to hit," he said. "But nobody's perfect. They're going to make mistakes. As a hitter, it's our job to capitalize. Personally, I get in trouble when I try to hit every pitch, when I try to hit their pitch instead of being patient. It's all part of the process. When things are going bad, you're 0-1 or 0-2 on every at-bat."

LHP Danny Duffy had another strong start. Duffy went 6 1/3 innings, the sixth time in his last eight starts that he has pitched at least six innings. Duffy gave up two runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out seven. The walk to Daniel Robertson, the last batter Duffy faced, was Duffy's first in the last 88 batters. "I feel really good," he said. "I feel like I'm repeating pretty well. My slide step is helping my foot get down earlier, so it's been great."

C Salvador Perez got most of the attention with the two-out, walk-off double, but he also went 3-for-4. With runners on first and second and the Royals down one run in the bottom of the ninth. Perez was just looking for something to drive. "I tried to see something up, out over the plate," he said. "That's my job, to hit the ball in the gap and hit the ball hard."

RHP Chien-Ming Wang will not be RHP Chris Young's successor in the rotation. Wang, who had started 126 of his 136 appearances before this season, has not started a game for the Royals in 2016. He had not pitched in the major leagues since 2013. "Of course there was some thought about (putting him in the rotation," Yost said. "But (pitching coach) Dave (Eiland) had him when he was a starter and Dave feels pretty strongly that he's best suited for the role he's in now."

RHP Chris Young will not make his next scheduled start, which would have been Sunday. "We don't know who we're going with yet, but it will be between (Brian) Flynn and Dillon Gee," manager Ned Yost said. "If we have to use one of those guys to win a game between now and then, we'll play it by ear. We're going to put Chris back in the pen and let him continue to work out some things." Young, who is 2-8 with a 6.90 ERA this season, has just two quality starts out of 13. He's 0-3 with an 8.37 ERA in his last six starts.