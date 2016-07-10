C Salvador Perez hit his 14th home run of the season to give Kansas City a two-run lead in the seventh inning. He finished the day 1-for-3 plus a walk. His biggest contribution probably was a pick-off throw with one out in the top of the eighth with runners on the corners.

RHP Kelvin Herrera picked up his first save since April 10, 2013. It was his first save opportunity since closer Wade Davis went on the disabled list July 5 with a right forearm strain. "In my mind, it's just another inning," Herrera said of the extra pressure in the ninth. "It's better because you have the fans cheering for you. Today (manager Ned Yost) told me, 'You have the ninth.'"

RHP Edinson Volquez was perfect for the first 11 batters before allowing a single inside the third-base line to Robinson Cano. He allowed a hit to Nelson Cruz after that, and then a three-run home run to Kyle Seager.

LHP Jason Vargas pitched off the mound for the first time since last July 21 when he suffered an injury that led to Tommy John surgery. Manager Ned Yost said he looked "real good. (He had) three pitches, good change-up, a fastball with life and a good breaking ball." Vargas threw 25 pitches. Yost said it was a good first step toward a possible return in September.